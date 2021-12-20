Supt. Engineer dies while alighting from train

Photo of Rangaraju S.A, supt. engineer of BBMP who passed away

HUBBALLI:

20 December 2021 13:09 IST

Rangaraju S.A. serving as Superintending Engineer at BBMP, had boarded a train to Belagavi instead of Bengaluru

A Superintending engineer of BBMP, suffered a fall and died while alighting from a moving train at Huballi railway station on December 19 midnight.

Rangaraju S.A. serving as Superintending Engineer at BBMP, had boarded a train to Belagavi instead of Bengaluru bound train on December 19 night. He realised his mistake when the train started moving and tried to alight from the moving train during which he slipped, fell down on the railway platform and died. He was 59.

