Supreme sacrifices made by lakhs of freedom fighters remembered

Minister for Medical Education and also Raichur district in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil unfurled the national flag at Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Raichur to mark the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Recalling the supreme sacrifices made by the lakhs of freedom fighters to end British governance, he said that because of their sacrifices, the people of the country have been able to emerge out of slavery under the British administration and are now enjoying rights under their own Constitution which ensures equality among citizens of the country.

Explaining in detail the development works taken up so far in Raichur district, Dr. Patil said that four mother and child hospitals with a capacity of 280 beds have been sanctioned.

These hospitals will come up in Raichur, Sindhanur, Manvi and Lingsugur. The construction work started during the 2022–23 period. And, apart from this, 12 primary health centres have been sanctioned for the district and the process of floating tenders is under way.

The in-charge Minister specifically spoke about the guarantee schemes that are being implemented by the State government as the Congress promised during the election campaign.

He said that lakhs of people are getting benefits under these schemes. “A total of 488.84 lakh women have travelled free on government buses under the Shakti scheme. As many as 10,534 students who passed degree and diploma courses have registered themselves for benefits under the Yuva Nidhi scheme. A total of 3,05,220 house-dwellers in the district have registered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme,” he said.

To ensure jobs for rural people, projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) have been implemented. As many as 40,936 works have been taken up and of these, 24,390 are in progress, while the remaining works have been completed.

“As many as 6,895 new job cards have been added to the existing 3,52,654 cards. The total manday target for the district is 110 lakh, and of it, 82.83 lakh have been completed so far,” he said.

Dr. Patil also said that schools, anganwadis, hostels and toilets for women will be built using grants under the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) to provide all basic infrastructure. Also, teachers will be appointed in government schools at the earliest.

Sowing seeds have been distributed at subsidised prices. As many as 4,737.90 quintals of seeds have been distributed to 93,029 farmers during the monsoon season.

Raichur district was among four other districts in the State to launch the National Programme for Control of Blindness under which eye tests and also eye surgeries were conducted.

As per the programme, eye tests were done for 19.72 lakh people and spectacles distributed to 65,350 who had vision problems. Out of the 12,000 people who were found to have cataract, surgery has been done for 4,000 people so far, he said.

Referring to the incident of washing away of the crest gate at Tungabhadra Dam, Dr. Patil said that farmers in the district may not face water shortage for their crops as the authorities are releasing heavy amount of water from the dam to fix the crest gate.

“As per information available, there will be more rainfall within 15 days and the dam will get huge water inflow, compensating for the quantity already discharged,” he added.

