Supreme Court dismisses petition against Karnataka HC order allowing board exam for classes 5 and 8 students

March 27, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition by schools against a Karnataka High Court order allowing students of classes 5 and 8 to take State board exams.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai found no merit in the petition, asking why the institutions were opposing it when the State has already taken the decision.

Also Read | Board exam for classes 5 and 8 from March 27

The lawyer for the schools said the change has come at the “fag end of class five and eight” for students. They argued that the State had not consulted with the necessary stakeholders. The school associations argued that changing the assessment method to State-level board exams for these two classes instead of internal school exams would affect both students and teachers.

“Children at evening made to go through a different syllabus. There was no draft of the changed syllabus or any consultation done,” the schools complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of the High Court had stayed a single judge’s decision to quash the State Government circulars prescribing board exams for the two classes.