Supreme Court defers decision on two Karnataka independent MLAs’ plea

Post the trust vote and the government's fall in Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred a decision on a plea by two independent MLAs to withdraw their application.

MLAs R. Shankar and H. Nagesh, represented by advocate Diksha Rai, approached the apex court last week against the delay in conducting the trust vote. They had complained that the "minority" Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government led by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was taking frenzied executive decisions like transferring the police officers, IAS officers and other key officials, etc.

However, a day after the trust vote was held and Mr. Kumaraswamy's government failed to gain the majority, the MLAs wanted to withdraw their plea as infructuous.

However, the Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi queried why senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and A.M. Singhvi, who led the arguments for parties, in the case were absent from the hearing.

The CJI indicated that the senior advocates, who had argued the case, should ideally be present in the courtroom. This led to the deferment of the case for another date.

On Tuesday, the court recorded the Assembly Speaker's "optimism" to hold the trust vote during the course of the day. The vote was held later in the evening.

The lawyers were supposed to come and report back to the court on Wednesday.