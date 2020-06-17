Supreme Court clears way for SSLC exam from June 25

Bengaluru

17 June 2020 23:22 IST

Bench backs Karnataka HC order

Decks have been cleared for holding the SSLC examination from June 25 in Karnataka with the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing a special leave petition challenging the May 27 Karnataka High Court judgment allowing the State to conduct the exam.

“We are in agreement with the High Court of Karnataka that the writ petition filed for cancellation of SSLC examination for the academic session 2019-20 did not warrant interference,” said a Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari and S. Ravindra Bhat, declining to entertain a petition filed by Rajshree of Maratha Mandal, Belagavi.

“The High Court issued several directions pertaining to the steps to be taken by the government for conducting the examination scheduled from June 25. Even students who would not be able to take the examination have been protected,” the Supreme Court observed in its order.

A Division Bench of the High Court, on a PIL petition had held that Standard Operating Procedures issued for the conduct of SSLC exam showed that the government and the Board were conscious of the safety of students.

Additional measures

However, the High Court had directed the government to take additional measures like providing public transport, sending messages to students/parents on option available to appear for second round of exam to be held in September, and to ensure that the academic year of students appearing for second round/supplementary exam is not lost.

However, the petition filed before the Supreme Court had contended that the government’s decision was in violation of a minor’s right to life when the country is affected by COVID-19 and the High Court had not properly appreciated the risk to life of children in forcing them to appear for the exam in the present scenario.