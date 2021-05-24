Supporting artists will be considered priority group, says Dy. CM Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru

24 May 2021 00:18 IST

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said that supporting artists in the cinema would be considered as a priority group for vaccination. He also said the government would help them in housing schemes.

Speaking here after distributing food kits to artists acting in supporting roles, he said houses would be provided to these artists under the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s housing schemes. “Those who do not have homes can apply under these schemes and houses will be allotted.”

He said there is some confusion about whether supporting artists are qualified to received the ₹3,000 financial assistance announced by the government during the lockdown. “I will speak to the Kannada and Culture Department to ensure that these artists also get financial assistance,” he said. Dr. Ashwath Narayan also said the government has sought a list of artists to consider them as a priority group for vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising