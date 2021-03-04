Supporters stage protest in Gokak

Belagavi

04 March 2021 00:34 IST

JD(S) leaders stage protest against Jarkiholi

Gokak, the hometown of Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and former Minister, witnessed hectic activity on Wednesday, following allegations of his involvement in a sex scandal and subsequent resignation.

His supporters and members of the BJP Yuva Morcha took out a protest rally and enforced a bandh of the major markets. The protesters stoned two NWKRTC buses.

Rare event

However, in a rare event for the town, there was a protest against the eldest of the Jarkiholi clan, demanding his resignation too earlier. The JD(S) workers organised a protest in Gokak on Wednesday demanding Mr. Jarkiholi’s resignation. Ashok Pujari, senior JD(S) leader who had lost the last Assembly elections against Mr. Jarkiholi, led the protest.

“Gokak has had few protests against the Jarkiholi brothers. But we have organised a few protests against the brothers whenever they made mistakes. We have tried to create awareness among the people about the brothers,” said Ashfaq Madaki, JD(S) leader.

On the other hand, Mr. Jarkiholi’s supporters said they were shocked at the allegations. Bhimshi Bharamannanavar of BJP Yuva Morcha and a close confidante of the former Minister told The Hindu that he had fallen victim to a “political conspiracy” and his opponents have done this to malign him. “We cannot believe that the BJP leadership would demand his resignation over such flimsy allegations,” he said. They warned that they would intensify the agitation if Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa accepted the resignation.

Some supporters performed puja and abhisheka (milk shower) to a cutout of Mr. Jarkiholi. Four supporters tried to douse themselves in kerosene and immolate in front of the crowd, but were prevented by police.