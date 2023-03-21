HamberMenu
Supporters stage dharna demanding Siddaramaiah contest from Kolar in Karnataka Assembly elections

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah decided against contesting from Kolar following the party’s internal survey, which revealed a ‘setback’ if he contests from that constituency

March 21, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi on their arrival at Belagavi airport on March 20, 2023.

Congress party members from Kolar and supporters of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah staged a dharna in front of his residence in Bengaluru urging him to contest from Kolar in the forthcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

Mr Siddaramaiah decided against contesting from Kolar constituency following the party’s internal survey, which revealed a ‘setback’ if he contests from that constituency.

For the last couple of days, leaders and party workers from Kolar have been mounting pressure on the former Chief Minister to contest from Kolar.

On March 21, nearly a hundred party workers and his supporters from Kolar arrived in Bengaluru and staged a protest outside his residence in Bengaluru. They opposed his decision to drop Kolar as a potential constituency.

It is believed that Mr Siddaramaiah would contest either from Varuna constituency in Mysuru district, represented by his son Yathindra, or from Badami, which he represents in the current Assembly.

Mr Siddaramaiah maintained that he would abide by the party high command’s decision. “I have left the decision to the high command. Whatever the high command decides, I will go by that.”

