Supporters seek berth in Yediyurappa Ministry for Revoor, Chinchansur

Members of the Kalaburagi unit of the Raitha Morcha and Hyderabad Karnataka Koli Samaj Jagruti Sanghatane Horata Samanvaya Samiti on Thursday demanded Ministerial berths for Dattatraya Patil Revoor and Baburao Chinchansur.

Raita Morcha president Baburao Basavantwadi addressing presspersons here said that Dattatraya Patil Revoor and his father Chandrashekar Patil Revoor played a key role in strengthening the party in the district.

He urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to give a Ministerial berth to Mr. Revoor in the next Cabinet expansion.

Convener of the Koli Samaj Horata Samanvaya Samiti Shantappa Kudi demanded a Ministerial berth for former Minister Baburao Chinchansur. Though the Koli/Kabbaliga community has backed Mr. Yediyurappa, not a single MLA from the community was in the Cabinet, he said.

Mr. Kudi demanded that BJP leaders make Mr. Chinchansur an MLC and subsequently, a Minister.