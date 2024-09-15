Supporters of democracy should rise against divisive forces: CM Siddaramaiah

Urging people to celebrate pluralism, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that those supporting democracy should rise against the divisive forces that aim to divide people in the name of bringing unity in the country on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

He said that those divisive forces peddling the narrative of unity are against social justice and equality. “They are enemies of society. Unless we defeat them, rights and opportunities for women, Dalits, and backward classes cannot be established. The BJP and divisive forces with them are opposed to the poor and middle class, and they do not allow implementation of the pro-poor programmes. We have to defeat them,” the Chief Minister said in Bengaluru after launching the human chain to mark the International Day of Democracy.

“The fact that 20 lakh people have joined together to form a human chain itself is a warning to the destructive forces and symbolises unity in society,” he added.

As part of the International Day of Democracy, a 2,500-kilometer-long human chain was formed from Bidar to Chamarajanagar and covered all 31 districts. The Chief Minister had termed the human chain as the longest one that will spread the aspirations of democracy.

“Let us celebrate pluralism that has been upheld by the Constitution and through this, let us defeat the conspiracy to divide society. Democracy existed during the times of Buddha and Basavanna and Anubhava Mantapa is a symbol of democracy,” he said

Further, he said, “The preamble of the Constitution has big values, and that is why we are making efforts to ensure that it is read in all educational students. Proponents of democracy should rise to defeat the divisive forces that provide unity as an alibi.”

Urging for a peaceful society, he said, “We should try to establish peace in our land and become what has been envisaged for the country and Karnataka in the national and state anthem. Unless inequality is eradicated in society, independence for the country will have no value. Our government has formulated policies to achieve equality among all castes and communities and the poor and rich.”