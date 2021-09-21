Support sustainable agriculture to increase export of millets: Shobha Karandlaje

Karnataka has established six Centres of Excellence under Indo-Israel-Netherlands Programme

In the backdrop of the United Nations declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje urged Karnataka to support sustainable agriculture in order to increase export of millets. Karnataka has great opportunities to reintroduce and promote staple and nutritious food products, and increase their export volume.

She was speaking at ‘Vanijya Utsav’ organised by the Central Commerce Department and the Karnataka government in Bengaluru on September 21.

To boost production of high quality mangoes, pomegranates, flowers, oil palm and other agriculture crops, Karnataka has established six Centres of Excellence under Indo-Israel-Netherlands Programme. The initiative would make India shine on the global front as a leading producer and innovator of high-quality agricultural products, said the Minister.

“Historically, Karnataka maintained good trade relations with the world. It is known for coffee, spices, silk, cashew nuts, handicraft and agarbatti (incense sticks). In the recent past, the State has become a major player in the export of engineering goods, readymade garments, leather goods, chemicals, minerals and ores,” she elaborated.

Ms. Karandlaje said Karnataka is working to formulate an Agri Export Cell to expand its export market reach, and the Central government is willing to offer complete support to the State to help achieve its business objectives.