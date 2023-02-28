Support for govt. employees’ protest

February 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga district associations of State Government employees have extended support to the State Government Employees’ Association’s call for an indefinite strike from March 1.

The presidents of association of employees of Revenue Department, Health Department, RDPR, Forest Department and associations of teachers in primary schools and high schools issued a joint press release on the issue in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The employees of these departments would be taking part in the protest on Wednesday, skipping their official duties.

Hassan district president of Karnataka State Government Employees Association has asked the employees of the district to join the protest from Wednesday, by remaining absent from their official duties.

E. Krishne Gowda, district president of the association, asked the employees to assemble at the office of the association at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.