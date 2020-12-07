Support for bandh from various quarters

07 December 2020 18:50 IST

Various progressive groups and Left parties in Mysuru have expressed their support for the Bharath Bandh called on Tuesday by the farmers seeking a repeal of three farm laws passed by the Centre.

At a meeting convened in the city, the progressive groups led by P. Mallesh, farmers’ leaders Hoskote Basavaraju and Narasimhe Gowda flayed the Centre for passing laws which, they said, were inimical to the welfare of farmers and agricultural community as a whole. They appealed to the people to extend their support to the farmers and make the bandh a success.

Kurubur Shanthakumar of the Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators Association said it was a question of farmers’ survival and farmers across the State will stage demonstrations urging the Centre to repeal the laws.

The amendments to the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 has drawn the ire of the farming community and Mr. Shanthakumar said it has dealt a crippling blow to the farmers who are already reeling under distress in the agricultural sector.

Farmers fear a gradual withdrawal of minimum support price mechanism consequent to the enactment of the farm laws and it would leave them vulnerable to the fluctuations of the market, he added.

“'People from different sections of society including the trade unions and the Opposition parties have extended their support to it and hence the question of ‘enforcing’ the bandh does not arise. People are sympathetic to the farmers’ cause and hence it will be voluntarily observed,” said Mr. Shanthakumar.

Meanwhile, members of the Raitha Krishikarmikara Sanghatane went around the wholesale markets in the city including the one on Devaraja Urs Road, meeting the roadside vendors etc and distributed pamphlets explaining the reasons for the strike called on Tuesday. The RKS said the new law is favourable to the wealthy investors and will facilitate easy purchase of farm land and its conversion while farmers will end up working as daily wagers on what used to be their own land.

‘Bandh, not a solution’

However, the hotel owners’ association and other groups which opposed the bandh called by the pro-Kannada groups last week, will not support the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers. The association said it was in solidarity with the cause of the farmers but bandh was not the answer in times of economic crisis brought about by the pandemic-induced lockdown, they said.