Support Cong. as 2024 polls critical for India’s future: CM

April 13, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah greeting the crowds during his election campaign in Hunsur on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah greeting the crowds during his election campaign in Hunsur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are critical for the country’s future and economy, and urged the voters to support the Congress party.

Speaking during his election campaign - Janadhwani-2 - for the Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat M. Lakshman at Hunsur, he asked the voters why they voted for the BJP in the last two terms and also to recollect the reasons for voting for the saffron party.

Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promises? Those who voted for the BJP must introspect on whether the saffron party was up to their expectations and realised their aspirations, the Chief Minister asked, while addressing the gathering.

“Is it not true that the trust that you had in the BJP has been shattered?,” he asked while urging the voters not to fall again to the “lies” of the BJP.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress government in the State has acted on its promises and the five guarantee schemes that were implemented are the examples. “We have respected your words and trust. We have brought respect to your vote,” he stated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said each family is saving around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month because of the guarantees that have been launched after coming to power.

He urged the people to support and hand hold the party that stood by it and empowered them in the coming elections.

He also urged the voters not to trust the BJP and get carried away by Mr. Modi’s promises that are not realised.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, Satish Jharkiholi, KPCC Working president Tanveer Sait, and others were present.

