Supply of water from Yettinahole project to start in 2023-24

February 17, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The State Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that it is proposed to supply water from the Yettinahole comprehensive drinking water project in 2023-24. It stated that the works on the first phase of the project have almost reached completion.

Hence, it had been proposed to supply water in the coming financial year by completing works of gravitational canal and feeder canals till Tumakuru district.

It noted that tenders had been invited for taking up tank-filling works in Kolar and Chickballapura districts and to take up works related to feeder channels in Srinivasapura and Kolar. The work would begin soon, the Budget said.

A grant of ₹5,000 crore has been made for the Upper Krishna Project while a grant of ₹1,000 crore has been given to the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme to commence the work.

The Budget states that speedy action would be taken for implementation of this diversion project for which approval has been obtained from the Central Water Commission for the DPR for utilisation of 3.9 tmcft of water allocated by the Mahadayi Tribunal.

With respect to the Upper Bhadra Project for which the Union government has earmarked ₹5,300 crore by recognising it as a national project, the State Budget has only expressed its commitment for speedy implementation of the project and not made any announcements regarding financial grant.

Regarding the Mekedatu project, the Budget has said that action would be taken to get the suit filed by Tamil Nadu in the Supreme Court disposed at the earliest and implement the works.

In all, the irrigation sector has got an allocation of ₹25,000 crore.