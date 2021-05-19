Supply of Covaxin likely to be streamlined in 10 days, says Minister

MANGALURU

19 May 2021 13:52 IST

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary said here on Wednesday that the supply of Covaxin to Dakshina Kannada in particular and the State in general is likely to become regular in another 10 days.

He told presspersons that the supply is being streamlined now in coordination with the Union government which has said that it would take another eight to 10 days to ensure regular supply of the vaccine to the State. Later districts, which are facing shortage, will get continuous supply.

The MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath said that 12,000 persons are waiting to get the second dose of Covaxin in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Poojary, who is also the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, said that of 2.1 lakh persons aged above 60 years who had registered for getting the vaccine, 58% have received the first dose and 39% have got the second dose. Of 4.16 lakh persons aged above 45 years who had registered, 26% have got the first dose and 16% have received the second dose. In all, 10.92 lakh persons aged above 18 years have registered for getting the jab.

The Minister said that 11 oxygen generation plants will be set up in the district. Of them, two are expected to be ready in another one month.

Mr. Poojary said that the spread of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada is under control and the numbers of new positive cases are coming down since the past four days.

Lockdown may be extended

The Minister hinted that the lockdown is likely to be extended in the State beyond May 24.

He said that many Deputy Commissioners, district in-charge Ministers and Health Department officials are of the view that the lockdown should be extended by one more week to further curtail the spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take a final decision before Monday next.