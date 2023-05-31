Supply drinking water to Kalaburagi from Bennethora Reservoir, officials told

May 31, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking note of the drinking water crisis in Kalaburagi city, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has directed officials concerned to take steps to supply drinking water to the city from the Bennethora Reservoir.

At a meeting of key officials that he, along with Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here late on Tuesday, Mr. Kharge also expressed discontentment over the district administration’s failure to consider his repeated request on the issue earlier.

“I had requested them many times in the past to take steps to supply drinking water to the city from the Bennethora Dam. But my request was not considered. At least, now, you should do it to quench the thirst of the city,” Mr. Kharge said.

Compensation

Joint Director of Agriculture Samad Patel told the meeting that eight people were killed in lightning strike in the pre-monsoon period in the district and a compensation of ₹5 lakh was paid to the kin of each victim.

Sowing target

“We have set a target of 8.87 lakh hectares for sowing in the district, including red gram on 5.93 lakh hectares, black gram 24,000 hectares, green gram 51,000 hectares, cotton 99,450 hectares, sugarcane 45,635 hectares and soybean 48,200 hectares. As for sowing seeds, we have a stock of 1,000 quintals of green gram, 500 quintals of black gram, 6,334 quintals of red gram, 18,516 quintals of soybean and 120 quintals of sunflower,” Mr. Patel said.

Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil directed Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar to get an investigation done into the disbursement of compensation to farmers who had lost red gram to wilt disease last year.

“Around 70% of red gram was destroyed due to wilt disease last year. However, the officials projected the loss at 30% only. Many farmers did not get compensation due to a wrong report. You need to get it thoroughly investigated and ensure that all farmers who lost their crop received compensation,” Dr. Patil said.

Pointing to a particular case reported in Malkhed Police Station on the sale of substandard sowing seeds, Dr. Patil questioned why charge-sheet has not been filed yet in court even though an FIR has been registered.

Members of Legislative Assembly M.Y. Patil, Avinash Jadhav and Allamprabhu Patil, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Mr. Yeshwanth Gurukar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Deputy Commissioner of Police Addur Srinivasalu and other senior officials were present.