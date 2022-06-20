Supply clean drinking water to citizens, corporation urged

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staging a protest outside the City Corporation in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) staged a protest outside the Kalaburagi City Corporation on Monday demanding supply of pure drinking water to citizens.

CPI(M) district secretary M.B. Sajjan said that the residents of Kalaburagi have not received pure drinking water for the last several months.

He said that untreated sewage water is getting mixed up in the Bhima river waters and residents are getting contaminated water. The district administration should find an alternative source for supplying drinking water, through the Bennethora reservoir.

The CPI(M) also submitted a memorandum demanding that the city corporation supply potable drinking water through tankers.