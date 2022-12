December 26, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Supplementary Estimates 2022-23 (Second Instalment) were tabled in the State legislature on Monday.

The Supplementary Estimates aggregate to ₹8,001.13 crore. They include ₹1,806.18 crore of charged expenditure and voted expenditure of ₹6,194.95 crore. The net outgo from the Consolidate Fund is ₹8,001.13 crore. A sum of ₹1,134.72 crore is covered by Central assistance, ₹1,799.01 crore is met through adjustments. Hence, the net cash outgo is ₹5,067.40 crore.