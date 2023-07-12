Superspecialty hospital to be set up for pets

July 12, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government has decided to establish a Veterinary Superspecialty Hospital for pet animals on public-private partnership (PPP) model on the campus of Bangalore Veterinary College, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), Bidar, K.C. Veeranna has said.

Addressing presspersons on the university campus in Bidar on Wednesday, Prof. Veeranna said that to meet the rising demand for ornamental fish, the university has decided to set up an ornamental fish aquaculture on the Bangalore Veterinary College campus.

To encourage budding entrepreneurs involved in dairy start-ups, the university has planned to set up an incubation centre for dairy products in Bengaluru, Prof. Veeranna added.

The university has decided to start Ph.D courses in Animal Nutrition in Veterinary College at Shivamogga. Similarly, a Masters in Public Health course in Bengaluru and Hassan and a Pharmacology course in Bidar will be started.

Prof. Veeranna said that the State government has granted permission to start a veterinary college in Gadag district. The university has submitted a proposal to start a veterinary college in Athani in Belagavi district.

Replying to a question, Prof. Veeranna said that more than 1,000 non-teaching posts have been lying vacant in the university for years and “we have planned to fill 153 posts this academic year.” He added that the university completed the recruitment process for 70 teaching posts recently.

From this academic year, the university has decided to start a four-week training course for students belonging to agriculture families, a two-year diploma course for those who have completed SSLC and a one-year post-graduate course for graduates, Prof. Veeranna said.