The South Western Railway has converted Train No. 16557/16558 Rajya Rani Express running between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru into a superfast train with effect from October 26. Similarly Train No. 16023/16024 Malgudi Express which also operates between the two cities is being converted to a superfast train with effect from October 26. While the Malgudi Express has been speeded up by 45 minutes, the Rajya Rani Express has been speeded up by 30 minutes.
Superfast trains
