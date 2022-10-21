Superfast trains   

The South Western Railway has converted Train No. 16557/16558 Rajya Rani Express running between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru into a superfast train with effect from October 26. Similarly Train No. 16023/16024 Malgudi Express which also operates between the two cities is being converted to a superfast train with effect from October 26. While the Malgudi Express has been speeded up by 45 minutes, the Rajya Rani Express has been speeded up by 30 minutes.