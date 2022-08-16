Super-specialty hospital in Belagavi to function by November, Karnataka to upgrade hospitals: Minister

August 16, 2022

Karnataka Government plans to set up and upgrade hospitals at village, taluk, district and regional levels in the State

The super-speciality hospital being built in the premises of the district hospital will be completed soon and offer its services from November, Govind Karjol, district in-charge minister said in Belagavi on August 15. The super-speciality hospital will cater to a large population in northern Karnataka and surrounding areas. It will provide tertiary care to poor patients free of cost, he said. It is being built at a cost of ₹140 crore. He said that a branch of the Kidwai cancer hospital will also be set up in Belagavi at a cost of ₹130 crore. Land has been identified. The Karnataka Government will take all steps to upgrade the district hospital that is attached to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. The government plans to set up and upgrade hospitals at village, taluk, district and regional levels.



