Super-speciality hospital to be ready soon

MLA says facility will provide free tertiary services to the poor

Work on the super-speciality hospital in the District Civil Hospital in Belagavi is nearing completion. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

MLA says facility will provide free tertiary services to the poor

After a delay of a few years, work on the super-speciality hospital in the District Civil Hospital is nearing completion.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare gave approval in 2018 to set up the ₹140-crore project in Belagavi district. But work stopped due to COVID-19 lockdown and other reasons.

On Tuesday, Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake held a meeting with Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas and other officials to review the progress of the work on the building.

Director of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences A.B. Patil said that construction work on a large portion of the building has been nearly completed and the structure will be ready in four to six months. He asked officers to complete work on two floors (one and two) in three months and the other floors later. He said that he will ask the engineer and the contractor to speed up work.

Officials told Mr. Benake that the Maternal and Children’s Hospital, Labour Ward, Trauma Centre and Nursing College will be started in three months.

The four-storeyed building will have the departments of Neurology, Neuro Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Oncology on the first floor and Gastrology, Nephrology, Surgical Gastrology on the second floor. The VIP rooms and the general room will be on the third floor and all the operation theatres will be on the fourth.

Mr. Biswas said that the new hospital will strengthen BIMS. It will help us get additional post-graduate seats in various disciplines, he added.

Mr. Benake said that the hospital will provide free tertiary services to the poor. It will also serve poor patients from Goa and Maharashtra, he said.