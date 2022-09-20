Super-speciality hospital soon to be opened in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 20, 2022 22:25 IST

Karnataka government will soon open the multi super-speciality hospital on Belagavi district hospital premises, according to MLA and BJP leader Anil Benake.

“The five storied building is nearly complete. It will have expert doctors with hi-tech equipment to provide tertiary care and advanced treatment in cancer, heart disease, kidney ailments, and other major surgeries, he said.

A full fledged pathological laboratory to detect several diseases will come up.

The construction of a mother and child hospital on the premises of the district hospital is nearing completion. The blood bank, and X-ray facility should be functioning 24 hours a day, he said said in a release. Mr. Benake recently held meetings with health department officers and PWD officers. He obtained details of number of in patients and out patients, drug supply, oxygen availability, and the quality of food, the release said.

“I have reviewed the progress of various works in the hospital. Most are up to date. We hope to inaugurate at least two floors of the hospital during the winter session scheduled to be held in Belagavi,’’ the MLA told The Hindu.

