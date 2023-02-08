ADVERTISEMENT

Super Being championship in Belagavi on Sunday

February 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Fitness enthusiasts will gather in Belagavi on Sunday, to compete for the second edition of the Super Being championship.

Over 300 triathletes from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra will participate. Some from other States and also from outside India have also shown interest. A large number of women are also expected to compete.

The triathlon has three events, running, cycling and swimming, in succession. The fort lake is being readied for the swimming competition. There is a running and cycling event for those who do not want to participate in swimming. Several awards will be given to winners and finishers.

Various associations are jointly organising the duathlon and triathlon events. Super Being Sports Academy, Truthflow Education Trust, Belgaum Peddlers Club, Belgaum Aquatic Club, and Ajarekar Foundation will jointly hold the event.

Details can be had from Ph: 9980080420.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Inspector-General of Police N. Satish Kumar, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah and other officers will be present during the flagging off.

CONNECT WITH US