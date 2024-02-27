Suo motu case registered over alleged ‘pro-Pak’ slogans

February 27, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following claims by a section of news channels and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that supporters of Rajya Sabha winner from Congress Syed Nasir Hussain had raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha, the Bengaluru city police registered a suo motu case on Tuesday night.

Even as the audio of the celebrations were not clear amidst the Congress workers raising several slogans, including “Naseer Saab Zindabad”, “Congress Zindabad”, “Siddaramaiah Zindabad”, and “D.K. Shivakumar Zindabad”, the BJP alleged that there were pro-Pakistan slogans raised. Mr. Hussain denied the allegations and said there could be “mischief” behind the fiasco and demanded an inquiry.

Meanwhile, former Home Minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra was part of the delegation that lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha Police. BJP MLC N. Ravikumar said the party will take up the issue in the ongoing Budget session that concludes on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that they were collecting multiple video recordings of the celebrations of the Congress workers and they will be subjected to forensic examination to check the veracity of the claims.

