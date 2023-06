June 02, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Bengaluru

Sunil Kanugolu, poll strategist for Congress in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka, has been appointed adviser to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, according to an order issued on Wednesday. His team was instrumental in the poll strategy and management of the Congress.

Meanwhile, A.S. Ponnanna, Virajpet MLA, has been appointed legal adviser to the Chief Minister.