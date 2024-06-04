Sunil Bose promises to make Chamarajanagar a ‘model’ constituency

After ensuring a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Chamarajanagar (reserved) constituency, Congress candidate Sunil Bose, who won the seat with a whopping margin of 1.88 lakh votes, said he will work towards making Chamarajanagar a ‘model’ Lok Sabha constituency in the State.

Speaking to reporters after his election, he described his victory as a “historic one” and thanked the people of Chamarajanagar for believing in him. “I will live up to their expectations and keep their confidence. Their faith in me has increased my responsibility and I will strive to retain their confidence in me.”

Mr Bose said he will discuss with the senior leaders of the party and the elected representatives from all eight assembly constituencies in preparing a road map for developing Chamarajanagar.

While expressing his gratitude to the party’s high command, Mr. Bose thanked Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for giving him the opportunity.

“I will strive to bring maximum funds from the Centre for the development of Chamarajanagar,” he replied.

Lesser lead

Mr. Bose did not get the highest leads as expected in T. Narsipur assembly constituency represented by his father and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa.

When reporters sought to know the reasons for this outcome, he said the lesser lead in T. Narsipur should not be misinterpreted since political situations differ from one constituency to another. However, in the coming days, the reasons for this will be discussed with the party workers. “Sometimes, some local situations may influence the outcome. Nevertheless, in case of any defects, they will be set right in the days ahead,” Mr. Bose said in reply to reporters’ questions.

Mr. Bose, however, reiterated that the Congress is strong in T. Narsipur and his father continues to enjoy considerable support in the constituency.