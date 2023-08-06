Sunil Bose made member of T. Narsipur KDP Committee

August 06, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose has been appointed as ex-officio member of the T. Narsipur Assembly constituency’s taluk level Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) Committee.

According to a government notification dated August 5, Mr. Bose has been appointed to the committee for effective implementation of government programmes, including the 20-point programmes under the SC/ST category.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Bose had been appointed as chairman of the Housing Awareness Committee of T. Narsipur Assembly constituency during 2017 when his father was Minister for Public Works in the then Siddaramaiah government.

Mr. Bose’s appointment to the KDP committee comes amidst speculation over his candidature for the Lok Sabha from the Chamarajanagar reserved parliamentary seat in the elections scheduled next year after he was denied a ticket in the recently held Assembly elections.

Mr. Bose was an aspirant for T. Narsipur reserved assembly constituency while his father had sought to contest from Nanjangud reserved Assembly segment. However, the party chose to field Mr. Mahadevappa from T. Narsipur while denying Mr. Bose the ticket.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Mahadevappa said there was nothing wrong in his aspiring to contest the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024 from Chamarajanagar seat. “Anybody can be an aspirant. Just because he is my son does not prevent him from aspiring to contest,” he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa said his son had been denied the party ticket thrice in the past. Yet, he continued to work for the party and serve the people, he said, before adding that it was left to the party high command to field him or not.

However, he said the Congress was keen to win Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat.