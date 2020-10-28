Suneel Kumar to be DGP(CID) for a day

Bengaluru

28 October 2020 23:13 IST

Senior IPS officer T. Suneel Kumar will officiate as DGP for one day before he retires from service

Senior IPS officer T. Suneel Kumar will officiate as Director General of Police for a day before he retires. Presently Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, he was promoted as DGP and posted as DGP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday evening. He will take charge on Thursday.

But he will hand over charge the same evening, as he retires from service on October 31, and October 30 and 31 are government holidays. “I have had a satisfying career in the State. I am thankful for the love and affection people have shown me,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu. He hails from Andhra Pradesh.

Another senior ADGP rank officer Amar Kumar Pandey has also been promoted to the DGP rank and posted as DGP, Training. C.H. Pratap Reddy, ADGP, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation has been given the additional charge of ADGP (Law and Order), a post that Mr. Pandey held.

Advertising

Advertising