Sunday lockdown: What’s open in Mysuru

Even as the government announced total lockdown on Sundays to contain the pandemic, all essential supplies and services, including hospitals and clinics, will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. here on Sunday.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said milk, grocery shops, mutton and chicken shops, pharmacies, fruits and vegetable stalls will remain open.

He said hotels can function keeping their kitchens open and providing parcel services like before. However, all other non-essential shops will remain closed the entire day.

Earlier, the Mysuru city police, in a release here, said curbs had been imposed on public movement and most roads would remain closed. Saloons and parks will also remain closed while the operation of autorickshaws and taxis and cabs had been restricted. Barring emergency services, private vehicles are barred from commuting.

The police said patients are allowed to visit hospitals for consultations and weddings already scheduled on Sunday would be allowed with conditions.