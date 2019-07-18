Sun to power lights, fans in 900 anganwadis

The sun will soon help provide light to and cool the temperature around 900 anganwadis across the State. The Department of Women and Child Development plans to introduce solar-powered lights and fans in as many as 900 anganwadi buildings soon. It has roped in the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. (KREDL) to implement its proposal, which has already put out tenders from interested bidders.

The short-term tender notification for the ‘Solar power pack for anganwadi kendras’ calls for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning with ‘5 years comprehensive maintenance’ of solar-powered lights and fans from bidders.

A.B. Basavaraju, MD, KREDL, said the department had specified locations where solar-powered fans and lights will be installed. “They have given us a list of 900 buildings across the State. We will be the implementing authority and will utilise Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) funds for the project,” he said.Apart from savings in energy, and therefore electricity bills, Mr. Basavaraju said relying on a renewable source of energy like solar power will also address accessibility issues for buildings in locations that have difficulty obtaining reliable and continuous supply of electricity. A single bidder will be chosen to implement the project in all 900 buildings, the MD added.

According to the Department of Women and Child Development, there are 62,580 anganwadi centres and 3,331 mini-anganwadi centres in the State, of which 41,508 centres have their own buildings, 1,527 function in panchayat buildings, 3,537 function in community halls, 152 in yuvak mandals, and 94 in mahila mandals. As many as 4,266 function in schools, 11,956 run in rented buildings and 2,765 run through alternative arrangements.

Arundhathi Chandrasekhar, Department Director, said the project would be implemented in anganwadi centres being run in the department’s buildings, that have provision for solar panels and where consumption of electricity is high or power interruptions are frequent. “Most centres chosen are in rural areas. We will see how this works and then move to the second phase, she said.

The department is also focussing on building toilets and compound walls in centres. “We have received funds from the Swachh Bharat Mission. Toilets are needed in around 6,000 centres,” she added.