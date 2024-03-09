‘Sun should become a steadfast ally in agriculture’

March 09, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

“The technological innovations in the solar energy sector will be productive only when they reach the doorsteps of farmers and aid them in agriculture. The country’s development will take place only when there is vast research in agriculture which will help farmers,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday after inaugurating the Soura Shakti Mela organised on the GKVK campus for farmers.

The Chief Minister also launched the Soura Mitra app which will help streamline the applications of farmers who wish to install solar-powered pump sets. More than 5,000 farmers participated in the mela which aimed to help them adopt solar energy solutions and become self-sufficient and reduce the reliability on conventional electricity for irrigation.

Speaking at the mela, Energy Minister K.J. George said, ”In Karnataka, we envision transforming the agricultural landscape where the sun becomes a steadfast ally in powering our fields. Our government is committed to championing initiatives such as the ‘Kusum B’ project, aimed at incentivising the use of solar-powered pump sets.”

“In a concerted effort to embrace sustainable energy and accelerate the widespread adoption of solar pump sets, the State government has significantly enhanced the subsidy, now standing at an alluring 50%. This strategic move aims to facilitate accessibility for farmers throughout the State,” he added.

More than 50 solar power product stalls were set up at the mela. There were also live demonstrations of innovative pump sets, facilitating a hands-on experience for farmers. ‘Raita Samvada’, an interaction forum, was also arranged where the conversation was exchanged between farmers, solar pump manufacturers, financial institutions, and government representatives.