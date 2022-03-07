Sumy students’ ordeal continues

Students trapped in Sumy had to return to their accommodation after boarding buses to cross the Russian border in eastern Ukraine after a blockade of the route following reported bombardment.

A parent at Betolli village whose daughter Shreya Pradeep is trapped in Sumy had phoned her father to convey that they could not leave Sumy despite boarding buses over some obstructions en route as the war amidst the raging fight between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“On the intervention of our government and Embassy’s efforts, four buses were procured from Russia to ferry trapped students till the border so that they could cross over to Russia and airlifted thereafter. We were hoping that she and other students would cross the border but it did not happen as expected. The wait is only prolonging. They are hoping to leave on Tuesday,” said Shreya’s father Pradeep, a trader in Virajpet taluk.

The family of another student trapped in Sumy, Arjun Vasanth, also narrated the same on the evacuation process. “My son has not left Sumy today though it was expected. They had to get down from the buses as they did not get the nod to travel further. We have been waiting patiently for his safe return at the earliest,” said Indiramma, Arjun’s mother.