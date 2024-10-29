ADVERTISEMENT

Summit focuses on water security for rural Karnataka

Published - October 29, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To encourage innovative thinking, solutions, and technologies to improve water and sanitation infrastructure in rural communities, the Karnataka government on Tuesday held a one-day water summit.

Titled ‘Harnessing innovation for a water secure future’, the summit sought to bring together stakeholders to address water scarcity and sanitation issues in rural Karnataka, according to organisers.

It was aimed at solving challenges of water and sanitation in rural areas through the adoption of innovative ideas and relevant technologies and build a water-secure Karnataka, said Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda. 

According to Mr. Byre Gowda, together with global experts and local innovators, the State government will create sustainable strategies that not only improve public health but also empower villages in Karnataka and enhance environmental resilience.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology & Biotechnology, said: ‘’We are committed to exploring cutting-edge technologies and fostering partnerships that will enhance the quality of life for our communities. Together, we can develop and implement effective technological solutions that will ensure sustainable access to clean water and sanitation for all.’‘

