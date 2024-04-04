Summer Carnival on April 6 and 7

April 04, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual Summer Carnival by Mysuru Santhe will be held at Maharaja’s Grounds in the city on April 6 and 7.

During the carnival, more than 80 stalls of clothes, jewellery, art, handicraft, furniture, and vintage items will be set up. While artisans will showcase their finest creations, visitors can also taste street food from the local vendors at the carnival.

The carnival will also feature entertainment programmes in the evening on both days. Folk artists, singers, and dancers are expected to regale the visitors with their dazzling performances.

While sandalwood actress Shweta Srivatsav will grace the inaugural event of the carnival, Pramod Panju along with Bigg Boss winner Karthik Mahesh will also attend the carnival, said a statement by the organisers.

