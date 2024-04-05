ADVERTISEMENT

Summer camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

April 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Airstem Labs in collaboration with Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul International School, Kalaburagi, is organising a fortnight summer camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence for the students of classes 1 to 9 on thh school campus on the outskirts of the Kalaburagi city from Monday.

The principal of the school Nageshwar Reddy and Airstem Labs Co-founder Vivek Kalkunte told presspersons here on Friday said that the students would engage in hands-on activities such coding skills, robotics, and artificial intelligence during the camp.

The camp go on till April 26. participants can visit www.airstemlabs.com and future@airstemlabs.com for registration and further details or call 89700 08111 or 89700 08222.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US