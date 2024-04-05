April 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Airstem Labs in collaboration with Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul International School, Kalaburagi, is organising a fortnight summer camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence for the students of classes 1 to 9 on thh school campus on the outskirts of the Kalaburagi city from Monday.

The principal of the school Nageshwar Reddy and Airstem Labs Co-founder Vivek Kalkunte told presspersons here on Friday said that the students would engage in hands-on activities such coding skills, robotics, and artificial intelligence during the camp.

The camp go on till April 26. participants can visit www.airstemlabs.com and future@airstemlabs.com for registration and further details or call 89700 08111 or 89700 08222.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.