Summer camp on forms of arts in Mysuru

April 05, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, Mysuru, in collaboration with Varna Collective will be organising a summer camp aimed at introducing children to various art forms through activities.

The summer camp will be held from April 15 to May 12 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hardwicke School in Mysuru. Children in the age group of 10 to 16 years can participate in the summer camp.

“Art is not just film art. It includes literature, music, drama, and dance. This art medium helps to reduce stress in children, soften their mind and increase sensitivity in them,” said a press statement from the organisers.

Pointing out that the goal of children’s education was all-around development, the organisers said there was a need for the “right and left sides of the brain” to develop properly. Hence, equal importance should be given to art education along with mathematics and science, the statement said.

Several studies have shown that quality arts education can help students learn more effectively in subjects such as science and mathematics, the statement said while adding that art education will make children sensitive to their surroundings and become more creative.

The activities at the summer camp are designed and executed by skilled professionals trained in reputed institutes like CAVA, Ninasam and Rangayana and having more than 25 years of experience.

For summer camp registration and more details, interested persons can contact 9845605012 / 9945158970.