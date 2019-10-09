Sumalatha’s visit to BJP office leaves many disappointed

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha visited the BJP office here on Wednesday to thank its workers for extending electoral support to trounce former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil K. during the general elections.

This has left the Congress and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leaders disappointed in the district as they had extensively campaigned for her.

Ms. Sumalatha emerged victorious in the keenly fought elections with a thumping majority of 1,25,622 votes. While she received 7,02,167 votes, Mr. Nikhil of the JD(S) had secured 5,76,545 votes in the April 18 elections in spite of all the eight Assembly segments (seven in Mandya district and K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district) and three MLC constituencies being represented by the JD(S). Moreover, the then MP representing the district was from the JD(S).

Ms. Sumalatha had sought votes “to protect the self-esteem of Mandya”. Along with the Congress and KRRS, the BJP too supported her in the elections. It is said that a section of JD(S) too worked for Ms. Sumalatha to oppose the “nepotism/family politics” in their party.

The Independent MP was accorded a warm welcome by the BJP leaders today. She attended a party meeting too.

Later, she told mediapersons: “The BJP does not need my support [as it already has the majority at the Centre] and if the situation arises [to join the BJP] I will announce it through the media in advance.”

Stating that she is just a three-month-old elected representative, Ms. Sumalatha said that the JD(S) has seven MLAs in the district and they too should work for solving the problems of sugarcane growers.

H.N. Ravindra, Congress leader and former president of Indian Medical Association’s Karnataka chapter, spoke to presspersons here and expressed displeasure over Ms. Sumalatha visiting the BJP office.

“The Congress leaders/workers across the district had worked for her. Will she visit the Congress party office to thank them,” he asked.

‘Soft corner’

Mandya distict Congress unit president C.D. Gangadhar told The Hindu that she has shown her “soft corner towards the BJP” through this visit. She could have visited taluk/hobli centres to thank all those who wanted her victory in the elections, he added.

Shambhunahalli Suresh, district KRRS president, too opined the same and said that “her visit to the BJP office has severely disappointed those who had worked for her”.

“Going by the history of the BJP in the past Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, every BJP candidate has lost the deposit with humiliating defeats. The total voters base of BJP in Mandya is much less than that of the Congress. Her visit to the BJP office is a disappointment to the Congress and will give the BJP a boost,” veteran Congress leader Lalitha said.