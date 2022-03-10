Sumalatha’s driver roughed up; complaint filed

MP blames JD(S) workers

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has complained to the police that her driver was roughed up by a few Janata Dal (Secular) workers near K.R.Nagar, on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday evening when Ms.Sumalatha visited Munjanahalli village in K.R.Nagar taluk in connection with ground breaking ceremony for a road repair work.

The JD(S) activists insisted that the function cannot take place in the absence of the local MLA S.R. Mahesh. This led to a fracas and Ms. Sumalatha was supported by a few others who pointed out that the work was being executed with the MP Local Area Development Fund. This resulted in a war of words between the two groups. In the melee .Nanjunda, the driver of Ms. Sumalatha, was roughed up.

The MP subsequently left the place and drove to Saligrama police station where she filed a complaint against the JD(S) workers.

The incident is continuation of the frequent sparring between JD(S) activists of the region and Ms. Sumalatha ever since she trounced the party candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of JD (S) supremo and former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy, in the 2019 elections.