Sumalatha: Win was for Mandya’s self-esteem

Sumalatha, MP-elect for Mandya, on Wednesday said that her victory, against Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son K. Nikhil, was for the “self-esteem” (swabhimana) of the people of Mandya. The veteran actor, wife of the late actor-politician M.H. Ambareesh, was addressing a huge crowd at a convention, ‘swabhimani samavesha’, organised to celebrate the 67th birth anniversary of her husband and to thank those who voted and campaigned for her.

The victory, she said, showed that swabhimana had won over money power and set an example for the country.

Actors Darshan, Yash, ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh, Doddanna, Rajendra Singh Babu, Ms. Sumalatha’s son Abhishek, and Suneetha Puttannaiah, who had campaigned for her, also spoke on the occasion.

Ms. Sumalatha turned emotional during her 25-minute speech and said: “The fight for Mandya seat was widely observed across the country. Voters from all the sections of society, especially women, tirelessly strove for me, ensuring success in the Lok Sabha elections.”

She acknowledged that members of the BJP, the Congress, and even swabhimani JD(S) members had helped her. She said that voters did not pay any attention to the unethical political practices by her opponents and did not heed the ‘insulting’ remarks against her from some leaders. They gave a fitting reply to them, said the veteran actor.

It is time to forget everything and work together for the development of Mandya, Ms. Sumalatha said.

She assured the people of protecting their interest in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

Emphasising the need for collective efforts to solve the Cauvery issue, she said: “I am ready to visit the residences of all the eight [JD-S] MLAs in Mandya”. The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh (KRRS) had placed some demands before extending the electoral support and she would respond to those demands, said Ms. Sumalatha.