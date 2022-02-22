Sumalatha wants ropeway to Gaganachukki waterfalls

The Mandya MP submited wish list to CM ahead of Budget

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, has sought an allocation of ₹2,000 crore in the State Budget for taking up various development works in Mandya district.

In her letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the MP listed out the areas that need allocation in the Budget for improving Mandya Parliamentary constituency.

Ms. Sumalatha urged the Chief Minister to make Mysugar factory operational to help sugarcane growers of the district.

She sought special allocation for setting up a BT park in Maddur taluk, IT park in Srirangapatna taluk, new industries in Nagamangala taluk, and textile cluster at Basaralu village in Mandya taluk.

She urged Mr. Bommai to announce a special package for modernising jaggery making units in the district with thrust on producing chemical-free jaggery and setting up an export centre for promoting the exports of organic jaggery.

Ms Sumalatha also urged the CM to allocate grants for developing tourism with emphasis on improving destinations like Melukote, Srirangapatna, KRS, Chikkadevaraya and Ramaswamy anecut, Balamuri and Yadamuri falls, Kokkarebellur bird sanctuary besides the construction of Gandhi Bhavan at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna.

She sought a ropeway project to the famous Gaganachukki waterfalls at Shivanasamudra.

Ms. Sumalatha also sought development of water bodies like Kere Thonnur, Maddur lake, Gavadagere lake and others for tourism promotion besides establishing facilities for adventure tourism at Kuntibetta.

She sought funds for developing Mandya dairy, animal husbandry, irrigation and other areas.