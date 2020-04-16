Sumalatha visits Swarnasandra, distributes vegetables

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha, the lone Independent MP from Karnataka, visited Swarnasandra area in the district on Thursday after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

It was her first visit to the district after COVID-19 positive cases were reported since last month. A total of 196 persons at different parts of the district were quarantined and of them eight (including seven persons from Malavalli who had recently attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi) have been tested positive for COVID-19. Laboratory reports of samples of 75 persons are awaited.

Online Campaign

The actor-turned-politician, wife of late actor-politician M.H. Ambareesh, was questioned by a section of netizens recently for not visiting the district.

Many had created memes asking ‘Sumakka Yelliddiyakka’ (Where are you Sumalatha sister) and had posted them in social media platforms recently.

The MP visited Swarnasandra, where the family of Nanjangud pharmaceutical company employee is under quarantine, along with Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh and other officials.

She was briefed by the officials about the measures being initiated to combat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sumalatha inaugurated the drive of providing vegetables and fruits to the people of containment areas in the district.

People residing in such areas would find it difficult to buy fruits and vegetables owing to the strict enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Hence, the social service was started [to procure produces from farmers and distribute free of cost to the people], her supporters told media persons.

Recently, Bengaluru Rural MP and Congress leader D.K. Suresh had launched a similar programme in Kanakapura.

He had purchased several tonnes of horticulture produces from farmers near Pandavapura and had distributed them at his home taluk Kanakapura of the neighbouring Ramanagaram district.