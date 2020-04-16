Karnataka

Sumalatha visits Idgah Mohalla in Malavalli

Expressing severe concern over seven novel coronavirus positive cases at Malavalli, Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha on Thursday emphasised the need for ensuring strict enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

She visited Idgah Mohalla in Malavalli, where a few among the seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19, and reviewed the enforcement of lockdown regulations.

Seven persons, who had attended the Markaz prayers during the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi last month, from Idgah Mohalla and Kallamma Street in Malavalli have been isolated at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in Mandya town following contraction of the virus.

The district administration has regulated the movement of people/vehicles in the vicinity of residences of COVID-19 patients besides forming containment area and buffer zone at Idgah Mohalla.

Ms. Sumalatha gathered information on measures being implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She assured the officials of extending all support for combating COVID-19.

