Sumalatha travels by train to learn about passenger issues

Sumalatha, MP for Mandya, on Monday evening surprised her supporters by travelling in an express train to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station in Bengaluru from Mandya.

According to her supporters, Ms. Sumalatha took the train to learn about any hardships passengers may be facing. The actor-turned politician had visited the town for some events. Later, she boarded the Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Express from Mandya.

The MP has already requested Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways, to improve the railway facilities between Bengaluru and Mysuru, besides seeking additional compartments for women passengers in popular trains, one of her supporters told The Hindu.

He said such travel would help her to effectively place her demands before the ministry as well during parliamentary sessions, he said. Film producer Rockline Venkatesh and Induwalu Sachchidananda also travelled with the MP.