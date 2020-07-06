Sumalatha tests positive for COVID-19

Mandya MP Sumalatha has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MP, who underwent a test for COVID-19 on Saturday after experiencing a mild headache and throat pain, said the results that came out on Monday had shown positive for coronavirus.

In a statement here, Ms. Sumalatha said she had been regularly participating in various programmes in her Lok Sabha constituency, besides visiting areas affected by coronavirus. “I am on medical treatment as per the doctor’s advice and will remain quarantined at home”, she added.

The MP expressed optimism of recovering soon on the “strength of her immunity and people’s blessings”. Health officials had already been provided with the details of the people whom she had met. However, she called upon people who were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after coming in contact with her to immediately undergo a test.