Sumalatha sweats it out, receives good response

Actor Sumalatha, wife of late actor-turned politician M.H. Ambareesh, on Wednesday sweated it out on the roads of Srirangapatna Assembly segment to gain the backing of her supporters as well as disgruntled Congress workers for her candidature. She stunned the Janata Dal (Secular) camp with an impressive response while seeking the “blessings” of the electorate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Ms. Sumalatha, who has announced her maiden poll battle by plunging into the upcoming general elections, conducted road shows at Bevinahalli, Kyathungere, Arakere and other places in Srirangapatna. She also visited Sri Nimishamba and Sri Ranganatha Swamy temples besides meeting former legislator A.B. Rameshbabu Bandisidde Gowda.

Addressing the villagers/supporters, Ms. Sumalatha described herself as “the daughter of this soil and the daughter-in-law of Mandya”. Electoral support from people of the constituency will make the “voice of Mandya” echo in New Delhi, she said.

She told presspersons that she was not aware of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comment on leaving the Mandya segment to the Janata Dal (Secular).

According to her, the Congress workers across the constituency are forcing her to contest the elections from Mandya, and her family is obliged to Mr. Ambareesh’s fans and Mandya residents.

Protest

A protest was staged against Sumalatha and Nikhil for their keenness to contest the general elections, here on Wednesday. The demonstration, organised by Karnataka Jana Shakti, was staged in front of the statue of K.V. Shankare Gowda off the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. According to the agitators, the two are “persons with zero knowledge” of the issues of Mandya.