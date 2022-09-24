Sumalatha seeks implementation of pending railway projects, stoppages of trains at S. Patna

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, met the Minister of State for Railways Ms. Darshana Jardosh and sought early implementation of a few railway projects critical for Mandya.

The MP met the minister in Bengaluru on Friday and discussed at length the early implementation of the Hejjala-Chamarajanagar railway line which is pending since many years.

The project is in the cold burner ever since it was announced and no efforts were made to implement it given the land acquisition issues. The railway line is expected to connect Malavalli and Kollegal with Bengaluru while providing an alternative route from Chamarajanagar to Bengaluru bypassing Mysuru.

It was initially proposed in 1996-97 and Karnataka had to share 50 per cent of the cost besides providing land free of cost. But, after more than 26 years the project is yet to get started.

Ms. Sumalatha also drew attention of the minister to the trains passing through important places in the district such as Srirangapatana and yet do not have stops. Hence, she urged the minister to provide stoppages for trains plying between Mysuru and Bengaluru, at Srirangapatana. She also sought additional coaches to be reserved for women in Chamundi Express.