Sumalatha meets Prime Minister

February 09, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after meeting BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, Independent Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in Delhi.

After the meeting, the actor-turned-politician heaped praises on the Prime Minister and quoted him as saying, “We will continue to work together.” Ms. Sumalatha had extended her support to the BJP during the Karnataka Assembly elections last year.

Mandya constituency has become a contentious issue, with the BJP’s alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) as well as Ms. Sumalatha pitching for it in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The Mandya MP had defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) youth wing president and son of the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the 2019 election.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his “words of encouragement and most invaluable insights”, she said, “These moments will remain as an inspiration for me during my time in the service of the people.”

In a post on X, she further said, addressing Mr. Modi, “As the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha is coming to an end, I look back in pride at my journey and It was indeed a privilege to have served as a Member of Parliament during your tenure, And I will take your parting words, “We will continue to work together” as a symbol of continued faith in my service of the great people of Mandya, Karnataka and our great nation.”

