Sumalatha meets Amit Shah, seeks CBI probe into mining near KRS

30 July 2021 21:37 IST

Sumalatha, MP for Mandya, who has raised concerns over the safety of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday and sought a probe into the illegal quarrying and mining around the reservoir.

She said there was rampant, uninterrupted and illegal mining despite a Supreme Court observation regarding structural damage to the KRS on account of heavy use of explosives and blasts. She said there was an impending threat of breach of the reservoir and its structure because of the blasting and consequent tremors. “The illegal mining activity has caused air and water pollution, environmental hazards to human habitations, including repeated miscarriages and breathing difficulties,” she stated in her memorandum to Mr. Shah. She also said there was a threat to animal life, including indigenous and endangered species at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, apart from damage to potable water sources.

The MP listed out a slew of other issues arising out of mining, including its ramifications on agricultural activities owing to environmental damage in the region.

Ms. Sumalatha said the illegal mining was being carried out in collusion with elected representatives and public officials. She implored Mr. Shah to direct a central agency such as the CBI to investigate the rampant mining in the region and help prevent further and irreparable damage to the dam.